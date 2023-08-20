Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon

Most of the expected heavy rainfall has shifted west toward San Bernardino County, Death Valley (National Park) and into Inyo County in California, said the National Weather Service.

Despite rain, people visit the Sphere on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Southern Nevada is under flash flood watch as rainfall moves into the area from Hurricane Hilary. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Sunday calm, steady drizzle is likely to turn into heavier rain and gusty winds this afternoon.

Las Vegas Valley residents can expect increased showers and possible thunderstorms arriving late Sunday afternoon or in the evening hours, says the National Weather Service.

If thunderstorms develop, they could come with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the weather service was projecting a half-inch on the east side for the day with upward to three-fourths of an inch on the west side. That would change locally if thunderstorms develop, Stessman said.

Any thundershowers could lead to flash flooding.

“There is a lot of moisture out there,” she said. “If we do get some clearing, that could allow some heating to drive thundershowers.”

The Monday outlook is for lesser rainfall, perhaps a tenth of an inch overall, Stessman said, adding that Sunday appears to be the primary day for precipitation.

As of 11:30 a.m., Mount Charleston had received .91 of an inch of rain since midnight.

Every Regional Flood Control District gauge showed some rain, a majority of them showing a quarter-inch or more since midnight.

Heavy rain projection to the west

“Most of the expected heavy rainfall has shifted west toward San Bernardino County, Death Valley (National Park) and into Inyo County,” Stessman said.

The latest weather service projections show the heaviest rain falling from Death Valley and northward west of Barstow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

