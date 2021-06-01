Las Vegas reaches 100 degrees for 1st time in 2021

Las Vegas reached 100 degrees for the first time this year on Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Jet skiers check out the high side of Hoover Dam while tooling around on the water within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The weather service recorded the 100-degree mark at its official measuring station at McCarran International Airport. The last time it was 100 degrees in Las Vegas was Oct. 1, the weather service tweeted shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Last year, Las Vegas hit the century mark on May 6.

We did it! First 100 degree day of 2021! #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/hsVHRGDWwJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 31, 2021

High temperatures are expected to continue rising, with highs of 105 expected on Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping to 103 on Friday and 102 on Saturday.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 9 p.m. Friday.

Overnight lows are expected to hover in the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the week.

The earliest triple-digit day measured in Las Vegas was recorded on May 1, 1947, meteorologist John Salmen said. The latest was June 30, 1965, putting this year’s mark, May 31, in the middle.

In the last 30 years, the average date that the valley has first hit triple digits has been May 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.