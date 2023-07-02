111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas reaches 110 degrees for first time this year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated July 2, 2023 - 2:58 pm
Water fun might be the best way to deal with the heat on Sunday, July 2, 2023, when the expecte ...
Water fun might be the best way to deal with the heat on Sunday, July 2, 2023, when the expected Las Vegas high will be around 111, according to the National Weather Service. Leo Reyes, 3, sits on a water fountain as he stays cool on the splash pad at The Paseos Park on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first excessive heat warning of the summer runs through Monday evening for the Las Vegas region.

Temperatures reached 110 degrees for the first time this year just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. Hitting the milestone made 2023 tie with 1955 for the shortest time between the first 100 and 110-degree day in the valley, which is two days, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to reach 112 on Monday, the weather service said.

Laughlin and Bullhead City, Arizona, reached 113 unofficially by Saturday afternoon with a Sunday high of 117 expected before a 118 high on Monday.

The Death Valley Visitors Center at Furnace Creek, California, unofficially reached 121 Saturday afternoon with projected highs of 123 for Sunday and Monday.

At Mount Charleston, a Saturday low of 61 escalated to 86.

Historic June weather

June was the coolest June since 1998, with only one day of thriple-digit temperatures, the weather service tweeted Sunday.

The valley saw .20 inches of rain, .16 inches more than normal, and got as cold as 63 degrees on June 16, the weather service said.

Cooling stations available

Weather officials are reminding people to avoid being outside for prolonged periods during the heat of the day, to wear light-colored clothing and to stay hydrated.

Daytime cooling centers are open across the region through Monday at these locations:

■ Libraries in the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

■ Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 E. Walnut Road

■ Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Avenue

■ Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Boulevard

■ Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street

■ Whitney Recreation Cente, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue

■ Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 314 Foremaster Lane

■ Downtown Recreation Center, 50 E. Van Wagenen Road, Henderson

■ Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Avenue, Henderson

■ Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas

■ American Legion, Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin

Overnight lows in the mid-80s will provide little if any cooling, the weather service said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Knights stay quiet as free agency begins; 3 players depart
Knights stay quiet as free agency begins; 3 players depart
2
Local wins $100K jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Local wins $100K jackpot at Las Vegas casino
3
‘Looks just like him’: CSN worker recognized suspect in triple homicide
‘Looks just like him’: CSN worker recognized suspect in triple homicide
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Jara: CCSD should fire me if …
VICTOR JOECKS: Jara: CCSD should fire me if …
5
CARTOONS: Now this would be useful technology
CARTOONS: Now this would be useful technology
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Heat warning issued for Las Vegas, cooling stations to open
Heat warning issued for Las Vegas, cooling stations to open
Heat’s here: Friday’s 100-plus might feel mild by weekend
Heat’s here: Friday’s 100-plus might feel mild by weekend
June storms strike parts of Las Vegas Valley
June storms strike parts of Las Vegas Valley
100! Las Vegas sees first triple-digit day of 2023
100! Las Vegas sees first triple-digit day of 2023
Rain falls over Spring Mountains; chance continues into Monday
Rain falls over Spring Mountains; chance continues into Monday
Dangerous heat levels expected in Las Vegas for several days
Dangerous heat levels expected in Las Vegas for several days