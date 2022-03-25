Las Vegas reaches 84 with 90 or better expected on weekend

Warming temperatures are forecast for Las Vegas this weekend before a possibility of rain early next week.

A high temperature of 90 is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, March 25, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A peacock sits at Floyd Lamb Park on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

First day to reach 80, a day later, maybe 90.

Harry Reid International Airport recorded its first 80-degree day on Thursday when the mercury topped out at 84, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, a high of 90 is expected. In 1991, the same scenario occurred on April 4 and 5.

We did it! We finally reached 80 degrees in Las Vegas this year! We may hit 90 degrees tomorrow and Saturday. #NVwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/Zfjpd03QtP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 24, 2022

A sunny sky and light winds around 6 mph are forecast before a Saturday morning low of 63.

Saturday will be even warmer, around 93 with a sunny sky and light winds.

Sunday will dip to a high around 88 before a weather system begins to move through the Las Vegas Valley, bringing a chance of showers from late Sunday night into Tuesday. The Monday high should be near 73.

“Late Sunday night into Monday the rain chances will rise up to about 50 percent,” said meteorologist Brian Planz. “The best chance is on Monday. We could get anywhere from .05 on an inch up to maybe a tenth in some places.”

The shower risk will disappear by early Tuesday afternoon, Planz said.

The rainfall total at the airport is .06 of an inch this year, way below the norm of 1.72 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.