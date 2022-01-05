38°F
Las Vegas records 6th hottest year ever in 2021

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2022 - 12:16 am
 
The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Sept ...
The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. With an average temperature of 71.5 degrees, 2021 ties for the sixth hottest in Las Vegas weather history, says the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The year 2021 tied for the sixth warmest year on record in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

The average temperature was 71.5 degrees, well ahead of the normal 70.1 degrees. The record average temperature was also reached in 2020.

Harry Reid International Airport has reached its six hottest years nearly every year since 2016, the lone exception being 2019.

The hottest year was 2017 with an average temperature of 72.3.

While global warming might be considered a factor, the growth of Las Vegas has a major impact, says weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

“It’s called the urban heat island affect,” Gorelow said. “Generally, the more that gets built up around with expansion, roads, asphalt and things like that it traps in a lot of the heat. Mostly it is an overnight thing. The heat gets trapped in because of all the man-made things and it doesn’t cool down as much overnight,” meaning the next day starts warm.

Mercury hit 117 for 5th time

The hottest reading of the year at the airport was 117 on July 10, a reading also reached in 1942, 2005, 2013 and 2017.

Las Vegas dropped to freezing only twice, in 2021, Dec. 11 and 19. Despite those temperatures, December was still warmer than normal.

The mercury reached or exceeded 100 degrees on 87 days. In addition, on eight days the lowest temperature was 90 or higher.

The total precipitation for the year was 1.86 inches, well below the norm of 4.18 inches. It was the fourth year in the past five with below-average rainfall.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

