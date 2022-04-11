53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas region winds may reach 70 mph Monday, warning says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
(National Weather Service)
(National Weather Service)

A high wind warning that begins at 11 a.m. Monday calls for potential wind gusts to 70 mph for the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service.

The alert includes a rare warning for people to remain in the lower levels of their residence and to stay away windows during the windstorm. It also advises to avoid driving, if possible.

Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph are forecast for the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas Valley and all of southern Clark County.

“It will start to be breezy by 8 or 9 in the morning and by 11 or noon we will definitely see winds increase rapidly,” meteorologist Chelsea Peters said. “The winds will increase and peak in the evening around sunset.”

The winds will be the strongest in the south and southwest parts of the valley near Red Rock Canyon and the Spring Mountains.

Blowing dust will be likely, especially in Sandy Valley, the Jean dry lake bed and perhaps blowing across Interstate 15, Peters said.

No moisture is expected from the front that is expected to move through around midnight, although cloud cover may increase. Winds will then shift from the north.

The warning runs through 3 a.m. Tuesday.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the warning states. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”

Travel is likely to be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Downed power lines and toppled trees are possible. Unsecured objects will be a hazard.

80 Monday, 42 low by Wednesday

The high in Las Vegas should be near 80 on Monday with the overnight low dropping to around 50.

The Tuesday high will be about 64 with a Wednesday morning low near 42.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Manilow’s cancels Westgate show, ‘Probably just a cold’
Manilow’s cancels Westgate show, ‘Probably just a cold’
2
Teen accused of sexually assaulting Eldorado High School teacher identified
Teen accused of sexually assaulting Eldorado High School teacher identified
3
Video shows ex-Raider’s friends lied to police after crash
Video shows ex-Raider’s friends lied to police after crash
4
Dangerous Monday winds may reach 70 mph; extreme caution advised
Dangerous Monday winds may reach 70 mph; extreme caution advised
5
Student facing attempted murder, sexual assault charges in attack on teacher
Student facing attempted murder, sexual assault charges in attack on teacher
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST