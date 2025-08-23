Las Vegas says goodbye to extreme heat as monsoon storms return

The valley is still under an extreme heat warning until 11 p.m.. Clark County said its cooling stations are active through tonight.

The extreme heat is ending, but the monsoon storms are returning to the Las Vegas Valley.

The valley hasn’t seen any significant rain since mid-July, but that could end today. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain for the valley (50 percent for the nearby mountains), according to Brian Planz of the National Weather Service. The forecast high is 105; the record is 110, set in 2011.

Rain chances will continue to increase during the next few days, Planz said, as a wave of monsoon moisture from Arizona is expected to combine with “moisture coming from Baja” in Mexico.

Airport showers

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was May 6, according to the weather service. But the airport did record a trace amount of rain in early May and early June.

For 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches. The average is 2.27. A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches. The average August rainfall at Reid is 0.34 inches.

Five-day forecast breakdown

Today: 105; 30 percent chance of rain (50 percent for mountains)

Sunday: 104; 50 percent chance of rain (70 percent for mountains)

Monday: 102; 50 percent chance of rain (70 percent for mountains)

Tuesday: 95; 70 percent chance of rain (80 percent for mountains)

Wednesday: 94; 50 percent chance of rain (70 percent for mountains)

2025 rain events

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 2: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

