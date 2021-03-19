75°F
Las Vegas sees first 80-degree day of 2021

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2021 - 4:29 am
 
Updated March 19, 2021 - 6:09 pm
Hanna Lee, right, and her husband Roy Thompson, who live adjacent to Clark County Wetlands Park ...
Hanna Lee, right, and her husband Roy Thompson, who live adjacent to Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas, walk the park to check out the damage left after a fire the night before, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Birds, pets and people will likely feel the first 80-degree day of the year on Friday, March 19 ...
Birds, pets and people will likely feel the first 80-degree day of the year on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. Northern shovelers swim at Bird Viewing Reserve, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

On Friday, Las Vegas hit 80 degrees for the first time this year, according to the National Weather Service.

It was the first time the valley had seen 80 since Nov. 6, when it was 86. The official measurement was taken at McCarran International Airport.

On average, Las Vegas reaches 80 around March 15. The earliest 80 was on Feb 1, 2003, while the latest an 80 has been recorded was April 23, 1941.

A cold system will move through overnight, dropping the Saturday high to 71 with winds that could gust up to 30-35 mph from the southwest. On Sunday, expect a 65 forecast with winds up to 20-25 mph coming from the north making it feel a bit cooler, according to National Weather Service.

No precipitation is in the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

