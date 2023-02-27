Las Vegas sees high winds again as new storm nears

Gusty winds are forecast for the entire region Monday afternoon into early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts could reach 50 mph in areas outside the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Winds in Las Vegas may gust to 36 mph. Dust kicks up north of Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Winds gusting to 50 mph swept through the Las Vegas region Monday.

A National Weather Service wind advisory runs from 1 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

West-southwesterly winds will pick up across the region as yet another system moves into the region on Monday. These gusty winds will continue through Tuesday morning & may result in blowing dust/debris, sudden crosswinds, & dangerous waves. #CAwx #NVwx #AZwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/0hluEZPXj6 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 26, 2023

Southwest winds of 20-30 mph blew across the entire region, including Southern Nevada, southeast California and northwest Arizona.

Windy conditions will continue Tuesday with gusts to 30 mph. The high should be near 56, about 12 degrees below normal.

Although the valley was forecast to be mostly sunny Monday, the Summerlin and Centennial Hills areas received some light rain Monday afternoon. The nearby Spring Mountains were hit with several inches of snow.

Lee Canyon gets 20 inches

The ski resort in the Spring Mountains received 20 inches of snow from the weekend storm, giving it 185 total inches this year at Rabbit Peak. It recorded 34 inches in a 48-hour period.

A winter storm warning from the weather service was issued for the Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston areas. A winter storm watch for the area expires Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, about 8 to 14 inches of snow is possible for the range. Snowy conditions could make travel through the Spring Mountains difficult to impossible, with high winds potentially causing tree damage, the weather service said.

