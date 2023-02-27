50°F
Las Vegas sees high winds again as new storm nears

Winds forecasted for Monday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated February 27, 2023 - 4:27 pm
Wind gusts could reach 50 mph in areas outside the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, a ...
Wind gusts could reach 50 mph in areas outside the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Winds in Las Vegas may gust to 36 mph. Dust kicks up north of Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Winds gusting to 50 mph swept through the Las Vegas region Monday.

A National Weather Service wind advisory runs from 1 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southwest winds of 20-30 mph blew across the entire region, including Southern Nevada, southeast California and northwest Arizona.

Windy conditions will continue Tuesday with gusts to 30 mph. The high should be near 56, about 12 degrees below normal.

Although the valley was forecast to be mostly sunny Monday, the Summerlin and Centennial Hills areas received some light rain Monday afternoon. The nearby Spring Mountains were hit with several inches of snow.

Lee Canyon gets 20 inches

The ski resort in the Spring Mountains received 20 inches of snow from the weekend storm, giving it 185 total inches this year at Rabbit Peak. It recorded 34 inches in a 48-hour period.

A winter storm warning from the weather service was issued for the Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston areas. A winter storm watch for the area expires Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, about 8 to 14 inches of snow is possible for the range. Snowy conditions could make travel through the Spring Mountains difficult to impossible, with high winds potentially causing tree damage, the weather service said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

