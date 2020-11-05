Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend

Winter is about to make an appearance in the Las Vegas Valley, and it could mean the first official rainfall since April.

A man is jogging on pedestrian bridge at Cornerstone Park, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Henderson. Thursday will have a summery feel with a high near 85, light winds and sunny conditions. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman holds an umbrella to protect herself from sun as she walks on pedestrian bridge at Cornerstone Park, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Henderson. Thursday will have a summery feel with a high near 85, light winds and sunny conditions. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Skateboarder P.J. Dellatan catches some air while completing a backside 360 maneuver at the Craig Ranch Regional Park as good weather continues but will cool off over the weekend on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Skateboarder P.J. Dellatan grabs his board on the side of a half-covered bowl at the Craig Ranch Regional Park as good weather continues but will cool off over the weekend on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Skateboarder P.J. Dellatan catches some air while completing a backside 360 maneuver at the Craig Ranch Regional Park as good weather continues but will cool off over the weekend on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction workers continue exterior concrete at the Watercolor development along Losee Road and East Deer Springs Way as good weather continues but will cool off over the weekend on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction workers continue some framing at the Watercolor development along Losee Road and East Deer Springs Way as good weather continues but will cool off over the weekend on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People walk on pedestrian bridge at Cornerstone Park, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Henderson. Thursday will have a summery feel with a high near 85, light winds and sunny conditions. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Remotely controlled high-performance electric race boat makes splash as it races on the pond at Sunset Park, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Thursday will have a summery feel with a high near 85, light winds and sunny conditions. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man walks with his dog on pedestrian bridge at Cornerstone Park, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Henderson. Thursday will have a summery feel with a high near 85, light winds and sunny conditions. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It was another record high for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday. But a chilly change is coming.

The National Weather Service, in a tweet, said the valley reached 86 degrees, breaking the previous record of 84 set in 1980. On Wednesday, the valley also saw 86, breaking the previous record of 85 in 1980 and 1988.

It IS November isn't it?!

🍁🍂

Record high temperature set in #LasVegas today AND yesterday with highs of 86F. ♨️🥵🌡️ Today (11/05): 86F; Previous Record: 84F in 1980.

Yesterday (11/04): 86F; Previous Record: 85F in 1980 & 1988.#VegasWxRecords pic.twitter.com/0LWytq7wrl — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 6, 2020

Cold front coming

Winter is about to make an appearance in the Las Vegas Valley. And it could mean the first official rainfall in more than 200 days.

Friday will have a summery feel with a high near 85, light winds and sunny conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front will begin arriving late Friday with winds expected to gust close to 25 mph overnight in Las Vegas. A wind advisory for northwest Clark County, the Spring Mountains and Red Rock National Recreation Area calls for gusts up to 50 mph beginning late Friday into Saturday morning, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Incoming winds and very dry conditions will lead to another round of high fire danger! ⚠️ Heed all fire restrictions and use caution with fire triggers (grills, cars, campfires, etc.).#nvwx #cawx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/m96PSHfHMD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 4, 2020

The Saturday high will be near 62 with winds up to 26 mph, and Sunday’s forecast high is 57 with breezy conditions and a 40 percent chance of showers.

“We have a pretty decent shot at getting rain for the first time in more than 200 days,” Kryston said.

The last measurable rain at McCarran International Airport was April 20, meaning Friday will be the 200th consecutive day without rain.

A winter storm watch starting in the Sierra Nevada on Friday warns of possible heavy snow above 5,000 feet with accumulations of 6 inches to 12 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches.

Significant snowfall was also forecast for Southern California mountains. State highway officials advised motorists that chain controls will be in effect at higher elevations, and there could be delays because of rock falls or debris flows from burn scars.

A red flag warning is in place for most of Southern Nevada for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, meaning brisk winds, low humidity and dry conditions could quickly spread any fire.

Chilly conditions will continue for much of the week with highs around 60.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.