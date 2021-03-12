Las Vegas sees more snow, rain as 3-day storm leaves

Parts of the Las Vegas Valley saw some light snow and rain showers Friday as part of an early-spring storm system.

Oliver Morris, 7, and his brother Landon, 9, of Las Vegas, play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Collins Morris, 1, of Las Vegas, takes a walk with mother Valerin Morris looks on at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bystanders watch flooding in the LINQ parking garage rush into a wash on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The LINQ parking garage is flooded on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Landon Morris, 9, of Las Vegas, takes his sister Collins, 1, for a sled ride in the snow as their mother Valerin Morris looks on at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nik Provenzano, 5, of Las Vegas, plays under a light snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nilin Provenzano, 3, of Las Vegas, plays under a light snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Phoebe Lee, 14, left, and Giselle Ornelas-Emerick, 13, both of Las Vegas, play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People walk under a light snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Richard Vergasov, 11, of Las Vegas, takes a sled ride in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Phoebe Lee, 14, left, and Giselle Ornelas-Emerick, 13, both of Las Vegas, play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nik Provenzano, 5, of Las Vegas, plays under a light snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Landon Morris, 9, of Las Vegas, plays in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Phoebe Lee, 14, left, and Giselle Ornelas-Emerick, 13, both of Las Vegas, play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Phoebe Lee, 14, left, and Giselle Ornelas-Emerick, 13, both of Las Vegas, play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Landon Morris, 9, of Las Vegas, takes his sister Collins, 1, for a sled ride in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A car covered snow is seen in Summerlin, Friday, March 12, 2021. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Summerlin neighborhood is seen during a snow. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A light rain falls at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A few pedestrians walk in light rain at the Fremont Street Experience early Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A pedestrian uses a trash bag to protect himself from rain on Las Vegas Boulevard near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A light rain falls at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A light rain falls at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A light rain falls at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A flash flood at The LINQ parking garage rushes into a wash on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The LINQ parking garage is flooded on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The LINQ parking garage is flooded on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A flash flood at The LINQ parking garage rushes into a wash on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A wintry Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, March 12, 2021. Natalie Burt)

Sloan Canyon on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Carrie Geer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parts of the Las Vegas Valley saw some light snow and rain showers on Friday as part of an early-spring storm system.

Snow fell west of the 215 Beltway on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley around 7:45 a.m. and was reported in Summerlin. Snow fell in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway at 9 a.m.

Roadway flooding was visible at The Linq around 8:45 a.m.. It is usually the first place at floods in the valley because it sits over a flood channel.

The center of the cold front brought scattered rain showers across the area. Scattered rain will continue into the evening, perhaps as late as midnight, weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

“We may have some light flurries into the evening,” Boucher said. “We will not see the fatter snowflakes that were falling this morning for the most part, perhaps we’ll see some wraparound moisture as the storm leaves.”

The system spent three days spitting rain, snow pellets and some hail on the valley. McCarran reported heavy rain shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday and ended the day with 0.33 inches of precipitation. The weather service office a bit west of the airport on Decatur Boulevard recorded 0.52 inches including some snow pellets, meteorologist John Adair said, noting that the weather service office received the most precipitation in the valley.

0.52” of liquid precipitation here at the office on March 11th, 2021. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/wEnx5mgDAY — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 12, 2021

Most of the automated gauges across the valley recorded less than .08 of an inch, but one near Alexander and Durango in the northwest received a quarter of an inch as did one at Desert Inn Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

The official high temperature at McCarran was 53 degrees and the Friday high was expected to be about 54.

4-8 inches possible in mountains

A snow advisory was in play until 4 p.m. in the Spring Mountains with another 4 to 8 inches of snow was forecast.

Sunny skies and winds gusting to 18 mph are forecast for Saturday.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 71.

Another storm late Monday

“The weekend warmth will be short-lived,” Adair said. “Another cold system will arrive late Monday into early Tuesday. It will be mostly a wind event in the valley, but could bring showers in Lincoln County and central Nye County and possibly into the northwest parts of the valley.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.