55°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas sees wettest day since January as storm cools valley

Winds and rain for start of the work week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 28, 2022 - 9:10 pm
A man walking on Las Vegas Boulevard is silhouetted as clouds blanket the sky on Monday, March ...
A man walking on Las Vegas Boulevard is silhouetted as clouds blanket the sky on Monday, March 28, 2022, Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People walk along Fremont Street as rain falls on Monday, March 28, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas ...
People walk along Fremont Street as rain falls on Monday, March 28, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People walk along Fremont Street as rain falls on Monday, March 28, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas ...
People walk along Fremont Street as rain falls on Monday, March 28, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A 1954 Cadillac Coupe DeVille turns onto Fremont Street as rain falls on Monday, March 28, 2022 ...
A 1954 Cadillac Coupe DeVille turns onto Fremont Street as rain falls on Monday, March 28, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A motorcyclist drives along Fremont Street as pictured through raindrops on a window on Monday, ...
A motorcyclist drives along Fremont Street as pictured through raindrops on a window on Monday, March 28, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Neon and screen displays reflect in water as rain falls along Fremont Street on Monday, March 2 ...
Neon and screen displays reflect in water as rain falls along Fremont Street on Monday, March 28, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People pass by Neonopolis at Fremont Street as rain falls on Monday, March 28, 2022, in downtow ...
People pass by Neonopolis at Fremont Street as rain falls on Monday, March 28, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rick Clennan of Las Vegas adjusts his helmet as he prepares to ride his bike after taking a bre ...
Rick Clennan of Las Vegas adjusts his helmet as he prepares to ride his bike after taking a break at Red Rock overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Clouds linger over Red Rock overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfay ...
Clouds linger over Red Rock overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Rain is falling in many parts of the valley Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to 6 inches of snow is also expected in the Spring Mountains —just as Lee Canyon prepares to close its ski and snowboard season in the coming week.

At 9 p.m., the weather service said Harry Reid International Airport received 0.06 inches of rain, the first time the airport has received measurable rain since Jan. 18.

The rain started near Mount Potosi around 5:45 p.m., said meteorologist John Adair.

“The mountains will intercept a good portion of the moisture, but large parts of the valley should see between a tenth and two-tenths of an inch,” Adair said. “It may be a little hit and miss, but most of the valley should see measurable rain.”

A winter advisory runs from 2 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for the Spring Mountains. Total snow accumulation of 4-6 inches above 6,000 feet is forecast, and winds will be gusting to 50 mph.

“The mountains will get a number of rounds of showers,” Adair said. “Some today and tonight and tomorrow morning.”

The storm is expected to exit the valley by noontime on Tuesday, Adair said.

Late afternoon winds were gusting up to 45 mph at Harry Reid International Airport.

Clark County issued a dust advisory for the day, urging people with respiratory issues to limit their outdoor exposure.

A dust storm in Mohave County in northwest Arizona on Monday afternoon caused problems with visibility on highways. Strong winds and dust also caused problems in the Mesquite area.

The chances of rain will diminish Tuesday morning after a morning low of 54. The Tuesday high will be near 74, just about normal.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the week with a slight risk of isolated showers Thursday evening.

Las Vegas set record high temperatures on Friday (90) and Saturday (93) before trying the record of 88 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
2
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
3
CARTOONS: It’s not a bird, plane, or Superman. It’s this.
CARTOONS: It’s not a bird, plane, or Superman. It’s this.
4
Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say
Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say
5
An impaired driver, officers who chose not to stop him — and a family forever changed
An impaired driver, officers who chose not to stop him — and a family forever changed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST