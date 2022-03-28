Las Vegas sees wettest day since January as storm cools valley

Harry Reid International Airport received 0.06 inches of rain Monday, the first time the airport has seen measurable rain since Jan. 18. Up to 6 inches of snow is also expected in the Spring Mountains.

Winds and rain for start of the work week

Rain is falling in many parts of the valley Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to 6 inches of snow is also expected in the Spring Mountains —just as Lee Canyon prepares to close its ski and snowboard season in the coming week.

At 9 p.m., the weather service said Harry Reid International Airport received 0.06 inches of rain, the first time the airport has received measurable rain since Jan. 18.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas just reached 0.06" of total rainfall for the day. But, it's still raining! 🌧️ The last time @LASairport received measurable rainfall was 0.06" on January 18th. How much more do you think we'll get before midnight?#VegasWeather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 29, 2022

The rain started near Mount Potosi around 5:45 p.m., said meteorologist John Adair.

“The mountains will intercept a good portion of the moisture, but large parts of the valley should see between a tenth and two-tenths of an inch,” Adair said. “It may be a little hit and miss, but most of the valley should see measurable rain.”

A winter advisory runs from 2 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for the Spring Mountains. Total snow accumulation of 4-6 inches above 6,000 feet is forecast, and winds will be gusting to 50 mph.

“The mountains will get a number of rounds of showers,” Adair said. “Some today and tonight and tomorrow morning.”

The storm is expected to exit the valley by noontime on Tuesday, Adair said.

⛈️ Precip Chances Monday! 🌧️ Scattered showers will come in 3 waves:

☔ Colorado River Valley (AM)

☔ Areawide (Afternoon)

☔ San Bern Co. NW to Mohave Co. (PM) ⚡ Isolated thunder = locally higher rainfall.#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/5rFnYvD18u — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 27, 2022

Late afternoon winds were gusting up to 45 mph at Harry Reid International Airport.

Clark County issued a dust advisory for the day, urging people with respiratory issues to limit their outdoor exposure.

A dust storm in Mohave County in northwest Arizona on Monday afternoon caused problems with visibility on highways. Strong winds and dust also caused problems in the Mesquite area.

Has gotten worse at times. Literally can’t see the car 10 feet ahead of us. Just sitting and waiting. This is in Arizona heading toward western side of Grand Canyon. @NWSVegas pic.twitter.com/mc3S97cEs2 — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) March 28, 2022

Here's what the dust looked like over Mesquite, NV about an hour ago. Dust Storm Warnings are expiring, though lofted dust is still possible. Caution is advised. Due to incoming precipitation, visibilities will continue to improve.#NvWx #AzWx https://t.co/OsFfrvD4bg — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 28, 2022

The chances of rain will diminish Tuesday morning after a morning low of 54. The Tuesday high will be near 74, just about normal.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the week with a slight risk of isolated showers Thursday evening.

Las Vegas set record high temperatures on Friday (90) and Saturday (93) before trying the record of 88 on Sunday.

