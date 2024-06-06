Las Vegas sets earliest date record for reaching 110; at least 9 treated for heat exposure

The official measuring station at at Harry Reid International Airport reached 110 at 2:11 and continued to rise.

The high temperature in central Las Vegas may reach 112 on Thursday, June 6, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Parkgoers, including Delina Weldegebriel, 8, center, play on a hot day at Cadillac Shore Wave pool at Cowabunga Canyon waterpark, on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The high temperature in central Las Vegas reached 110 as of 2:11 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Homeless people escape the heat under a tarp shelter along North A Street in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Highs are expected to hit 112 degrees on Thursday as the excessive heat warning remains in effect.

Las Vegas has officially reached its first 110-degree day, the earliest point in the year in the valley’s recorded weather history.

The official measuring station at at Harry Reid International Airport reached 110 at 2:11 p.m. The mercury continued to rise, hitting 111 about 3:35 p.m.

“We still have a few more hours of heating to go,” the National Weather Service said in a text. The previous record high for June 6 was 110 in 2010.

Several locations across the West are likely to seat high temperature records Thursday, expected to be the hottest day of the early summer heat wave.

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service began at 10 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 9 p.m. Saturday. It covers all of the region except for the Spring Mountains.

At least 9 to hospitals for heat

“Since midnight June 5 to 2:30 p.m. today, we’ve logged 12 calls classified as ‘heat exposure,’ with nine of them resulting in transports to local hospitals,” Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling said in an email. “Heat also can be a factor in other types of calls such as those related to alcohol intoxication or when conditions like fainting, dizziness or nausea are reported.”

Clark County Fire Department units always carry water and ice and some may load up an extra ice chest in the hotter months, Welling said. On fire calls, an additional rehab unit is sent to the scene that carries extra supplies needed for personnel to rotate out of service more frequently due to the heat.

About 400 without power

As of 4:30 p.m. there were about 400 NV Energy customers without power. About 270 were in Chinatown and 120 were in Winchester.

The reason for the outages was not detailed on the NV Energy outage website.

With well above normal temperatures, little overnight relief, & the duration of the heat- HeatRisk will reach "Major" to "Extreme" levels in many areas. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for those areas. To find HeatRisk for your location, find it at https://t.co/aUon3jXa1j pic.twitter.com/WwUDDKwvh2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 4, 2024

The Las Vegas airport reached the forecast high 0f 108 Wednesday, a degree short of the record for June 5, set in 2016.

As a dome of high pressure builds over the entire West, Thursday is projected to be the hottest day of the week-long stretch. The Las Vegas high will be near 112. Furnace Creek at Death Valley National Park is expected to reach 121 degrees, with a 116 at Needles, California. Cottonwood Cove will rise to about 114, with highs of 113 in Laughlin, 110 in Boulder City and 107 in Pahrump.

Cooling stations

Cooling stations in Clark County are open Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend heat has forced at least one event indoors.

The city of Las Vegas will host a free farmers’ market at the Doolittle Active Adult Center, 1930 N. J St. on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, games and activities for children.

The event was originally scheduled for James Gay III Park, but due to the forecast for extreme temperatures, it will be held indoors at Doolittle.

Heat issues at Trump rally in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department said 11 people at a rally for Donald Trump were transported to hospitals after reports of heat exhaustion. It was 107 degrees outside when Trump started speaking at the town hall, where many of Trump’s supporters were unable to get inside before it reached capacity.

It was the Republican presidential candidate nominee’s first appearance in a battleground state since he was convicted in a hush money scandal, repeating his critiques of the case against him as politically motivated and calling for his conviction to be overturned on appeal.

Trump has a rally planned for Sunday at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. Temperatures are expected to reach around 105.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.