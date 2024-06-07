Las Vegas sets heat records 2 straight days

The airport only dropped to 87 on Friday morning after Thursday’s 111 record high. Friday was up to 110 about 2:30 p.m.

The Las Vegas airport reached a record 111 on Thursday, June 6, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. A pedestrian holds an umbrella to protect herself from sun as she walks along Main Street, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Harry Reid International Airport has set two weather records for the second straight day.

About 2:30 p.m. the high reached 110, surpassing the record of 109 set June 7, 2013.

The Friday morning low was 87, a degree higher than the 86 set in 2010. The record won’t be official until the day ends.

The airport set the same records on Thursday when the daily high reached 111 after a morning low of 85, a record for the highest low for June 6.

“We might tie the record or maybe a bit more,” National Weather Service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said of the Friday heat.

New highs were also reached at Desert Rock near Mercury, Kingman, Arizona, as well as Needles and Barstow, California. Death Valley National Park also set a record at 122, surpassing a 121 set in 1996.

Winds in the Las Vegas Valley were at a minimum Friday as the weeklong heat wave powered by a heat dome over all of the West was sitting in place.

The current valley forecast calls for a high around 107 with a top of 104 on Sunday.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is holding a noon Sunday rally at Sunset Park when temperatures will be around 100.

