Las Vegas sets record high temperature for March 25 at 88, could go higher

Warming temperatures are forecast for Las Vegas this weekend before a possibility of rain early next week.

Headed toward 90, perhaps.

A Las Vegas high temperature record for March 25 was set at 2:50 p.m. Friday when the mercury reached 88 at Harry Reid International Airport, surpassing the record of 87.

With the warmest hours of the day still ahead, the forecast high of 90 may be reached, says the National Weather Service.

At 2:50 PM PDT, the temperature at KLAS reached 88F, breaking the old record for the date of 87F, which was set in 1987. There are still a couple of hours of potential warming, so 90F is not out of the question. #vegasweather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 25, 2022

The airport recorded its first 80-degree day on Thursday with a high of 84.

In 1991, the same scenario of 80 one day and 90 the next occurred on April 4 and 5.

We did it! We finally reached 80 degrees in Las Vegas this year! We may hit 90 degrees tomorrow and Saturday. #NVwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/Zfjpd03QtP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 24, 2022

A sunny sky and light winds around 6 mph are forecast before a Saturday morning low of 63.

Saturday will be even warmer, around 93 with a sunny sky and light winds.

Sunday will dip to a high around 88 before a weather system begins to move through the Las Vegas Valley, bringing a chance of showers from late Sunday night into Tuesday. The Monday high should be near 73.

“Late Sunday night into Monday the rain chances will rise up to about 50 percent,” said meteorologist Brian Planz. “The best chance is on Monday. We could get anywhere from .05 on an inch up to maybe a tenth in some places.”

The shower risk will disappear by early Tuesday afternoon, Planz said.

The rainfall total at the airport is .06 of an inch this year, way below the norm of 1.72 inches.

