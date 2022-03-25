86°F
Las Vegas sets record high temperature for March 25 at 90

Hot weekend expected in the Las Vegas Valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 25, 2022 - 3:11 pm

Brian Patterson and his wife Tammy of Las Vegas walk along the pond at Sunset Park on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Las Vegas high temperature record for March 25 was set Friday when the mercury reached 90 for several hours at Harry Reid International Airport, scorching past the record of 87.

The airport recorded its first 80-degree day on Thursday with a high of 84.

In 1991, the same scenario of 80 one day and 90 the next occurred April 4 and 5.

A sunny sky and winds about 8-13 mph are forecast Saturday after a morning low near 63.

Saturday will be even warmer, around 93 with a sunny sky and light winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will dip to a high around 88 before a weather system begins to move through the Las Vegas Valley, bringing a chance of showers from late Sunday night into Tuesday. The Monday high should be near 73.

“Late Sunday night into Monday the rain chances will rise up to about 50 percent,” said meteorologist Brian Planz. “The best chance is on Monday. We could get anywhere from .05 on an inch up to maybe a tenth in some places.”

The shower risk will disappear by early Tuesday afternoon, Planz said.

The rainfall total at the airport is .06 of an inch this year, way below the norm of 1.72 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
