Las Vegas skies clearing, but Wednesday commute to be slippery

Motorists can expect a longer commute across the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday morning as roads remain wet and slick from widespread rainfall overnight.

Clouds shroud The Mirage and other resorts on the Las Vegas Strip about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as a day of rain moves toward an end. Clouds and rain chances will remain through the day. A record 0.45 inches of rain fell at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, March 10.

Clouds shroud Caesars Palace and other resorts on the Las Vegas Strip about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as a day of rain moves toward an end. Clouds and rain chances will remain through the day. A record 0.45 inches of rain fell at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, March 10. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“The roads will be slick and there could be some ponding on the streets, so it will be a harder commute than on dry roads,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe. “Expect longer commute times across the valley.”

Record March 10 rain at McCarran

McCarran International Airport had received 0.54 inches of rain since through 4 a.m. Wednesday since the moisture began falling early Tuesday. A record 0.45 inches fell in the 24 hours ending at midnight Tuesday, surpassing 0.29 that fell on March 10, 1969.

Henderson Executive Airport received 0.49 inches from the storm through 4 a.m. Wednesday while North Las Vegas Airport saw 0.52 inches through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“Most of the widespread heavy rain is past for now,” Boothe said. “We will have some low clouds and lingering showers pop up here and there pretty much most of Wednesday.”

Thunderstorm possible

Boothe said there is a “very, very low chance” that a thunderstorm could occur during the day.

The weather service’s official forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 68. Winds will be mostly calm, rising to about 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday should be most sunny with a high near 72 and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Rain is likely Friday with most cloudy skies and a high near 65.

The weekend skies should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s, but there’s a chance of rain before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.