Las Vegas sky might be a bit less hazy than Wednesday, says forecast

Wildfire haze will be a factor in Las Vegas on Thursday, albeit perhaps a bit less than on Wednesday, says the National Weather Service.

Homeowner Maria Covarrubias reacts after seeing her home burn down from the South Fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Haze is forecast to be a factor in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

With another fire burning near Barstow, California, haze will again be a factor in the Las Vegas Valley sky on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s another of the plethora of fires with smoke flying around,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “It might be a little better than Wednesday because the wind from the southwest won’t be quite as strong, but the haze shall still be noticeable.”

Clark County has extended its smoke advisory through Friday.

“With smoke blanketing our area as the California wildfires continue to burn/grow in size, expect air quality indexes of unhealthy for sensitive groups for ozone and moderate for fine particles,” stated the air quality website. “With high pressure over the area, expect to see smoke to last through the period with smoke concentration varying with a shifting wind pattern.”

People sensitive to haze and smoke should limit their time outside or stay inside, according to air quality experts.

The Thursday high will be around 106 and afternoon winds could gust to 20 mph.

Hot with perhaps rain to follow

Friday should rise to a high of 107 with Saturday likely the hottest day of the weekend at 108. The normal high in late August is 102.

An excessive heat warning that begins at 10 a.m. Thursday and runs through Friday evening covers Laughlin, Lake Havasu and the Colorado River Valley. Highs may reach 110 to 115, says the weather service.

An excessive heat warning for Clark County, Nye County and the Las Vegas Valley will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and run through 8 p.m. Sunday with highs expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees, the weather service said.

Moisture chances are forecast to rise starting Monday with increased chances for monsoon activity Tuesday through Wednesday, Nickerson said.

