Las Vegas sky to cloud up even as temperatures stay warm Friday, forecast says
Sunny skies will cloud up for several hours Friday although Las Vegas temperatures will be slightly warmer, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
After a high of 61 on a sunny Thursday, the Friday high should be near 64. Southwest winds will be around 6 to 11 mph.
The sky should clear later Friday evening and the Saturday morning low should be around 43 at Harry Reid International Airport. Winds will stay about the same.
The Saturday high should be near 62 with a sunny sky and light winds.
Sunday will be slightly cooler with a high near 60. No precipitation is in the forecast.
Conditions early next week are not expected to vary much other than clouds on some days and not on others.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.