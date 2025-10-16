49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas slowly warming up after October storm

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Lee Canyon's Brad Rubin, the terrain parks and trail crew manager, tosses shoveled snow of ...
Snow fall: Mt. Charleston turns white from October storm — PHOTOS
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fall chill: Las Vegas braces for a cool, dry Wednesday
Signs of fall: Showers pepper Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow
The sun rises over the valley and Strip on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/L ...
Las Vegas sees first morning in 50s since May
October 16, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Two days after a cold front pushed through the valley, Las Vegas will be sunny and a little warmer with a high of 74 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Clear skies will reign, as the valley tapers off overnight to the low of 57 degrees.

The weather service says this dry, sunny weather looks to be the norm for the remainder of the week. Expect highs in the mid 70s, dipping to the mid to low 50s overnight.

2-day forecast

Friday: High near 77, sunny

Saturday: High 70s

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES