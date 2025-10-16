Las Vegas slowly warming up after October storm

The valley remains sunny, though it will be a little warmer with a high of 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas sees first morning in 50s since May

Two days after a cold front pushed through the valley, Las Vegas will be sunny and a little warmer with a high of 74 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Clear skies will reign, as the valley tapers off overnight to the low of 57 degrees.

The weather service says this dry, sunny weather looks to be the norm for the remainder of the week. Expect highs in the mid 70s, dipping to the mid to low 50s overnight.

2-day forecast

Friday: High near 77, sunny

Saturday: High 70s

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.