Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas starts year right at normal with clear sky

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2021 - 4:38 am
 
Updated January 1, 2021 - 4:44 am
The Las Vegas high temperature is expected to be about 56 on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, according to ...
The Las Vegas high temperature is expected to be about 56 on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen in the background of an empty South 3rd Street on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

You could call it a normal weather forecast to start the new year and you would be right on target.

Morning lows at McCarran International Airport were in the mid-40s, slightly above average, said the National Weather Service.

“Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s are right in the normal territory,” said meteorologist Chris Outler. “It will warm a bit through the weekend and into next week, but not much.”

Friday’s high will be about 56 with winds of 6-12 mph with a sunny sky. The overnight low should be around 36.

Saturday will be nearly identical with the Sunday high rising to about 58 before a high of 61 on Monday.

Winds should be light and variable with clear skies.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
