Las Vegas starts year right at normal with clear sky
Although Friday morning lows were slightly above average across the Las Vegas Valley, the seven-day forecast calls for temperatures right at normal with no precipitation.
You could call it a normal weather forecast to start the new year and you would be right on target.
Morning lows at McCarran International Airport were in the mid-40s, slightly above average, said the National Weather Service.
Happy New Year! Here's to (hopefully) a more active weather year for our region! 🤞 🥂 pic.twitter.com/XZErVWxPVU
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 1, 2021
“Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s are right in the normal territory,” said meteorologist Chris Outler. “It will warm a bit through the weekend and into next week, but not much.”
Friday’s high will be about 56 with winds of 6-12 mph with a sunny sky. The overnight low should be around 36.
Saturday will be nearly identical with the Sunday high rising to about 58 before a high of 61 on Monday.
Winds should be light and variable with clear skies.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.