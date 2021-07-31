Las Vegas storms could develop Saturday afternoon

Monsoon precipitation is possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Vehicles travel down Craig Road, east of Fort Apache Road, among debris and receding flash flood waters in Las Vegas on Monday, July 26, 2021. There is a 40 percent chance of storms on Saturday, July 31, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A flash flood advisory for the entire Las Vegas region that began at noon Friday is in place until 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Saturday risk of storm activity is placed at 40 percent in the latest weather service forecast. The risk drops to 20 percent Saturday night.

The high Saturday should be around 96 with light and variable winds early, with gusts as high as 20 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday’s high should be close to 100 with the storm risk still placed at 20 percent.

Conditions are expected to clear by Monday with a high near 104.

Storms in the region Friday

While Las Vegas stayed dry Friday, there were storms in the region Friday with some flooding near Death Valley after sunset and an earlier storm near Indian Sprigs in the early evening.

“We had a few showers and storms around us, but there was very little activity in Las Vegas and it appears to be a lesser chance overnight,” said meteorologist Todd Lericos. “Once Saturday afternoon comes around we’ll be right back at it. Things can happen quickly.”

