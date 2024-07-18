Las Vegas storms dissipate as severe flash flood warning expires

Storm cells were declining in strength as of 4:30 p.m., with most of the rain activity on the east side of the valley.

Clouds gather over the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The National Weather Service says the threat of scattered rain will last into evening hours. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Strat, left, as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along Interstate 15 as some rain begins to fall on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Strat is pictured as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A severe flash flood warning that was effective until 4:15 p.m. in central Clark County, including most of the east half of the valley, has expired.

Earlier, the east side of the valley from Sloan Canyon north through Henderson and toward Nellis Air Force Base was receiving the heaviest rain as of 3:20 p.m. It started diminishing around 4 p.m.

The south end of the valley receive considerable rain early in the afternoon.

Nearly a third of an inch of rain fell near the Silverado Ranch drainage basin in the southwest valley as of 1 p.m., according to Regional Flood Control District gauges. Other gauges in the area showed .20 of an inch or a bit less.

Rainfall was heavy on Warm Springs Road in Henderson with .079 of an inch falling within an hour before 2 p.m. Several gauges in the area showed more than a half-inch of rain and increasing in the afternoon.

Some hail and showers were spotted by a Review-Journal staffer at Palo Verde and Boulder Highway in the southeast valley. Thunder and lightning were also reported in Henderson.

A flash flood warning was in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Henderson and the southeast valley. A gauge near Calico Ridge showed 1.11 inches fell in two hours before 3:30 p.m.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area was getting hit with small, but heavy storm cells, while the north-central part of the valley was left primarily dry as of 3:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

