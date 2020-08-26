Las Vegas streak of triple-digit highs may end soon

Possible single-digit relief may be about a week away as the Las Vegas Valley continues its record August heat wave.

A couple walks along a dock at the Lake Mead Marina about the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, August 24, 2020, near Boulder City. A forecast high of 110 is forecast for the Las Vegas are aon Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Possible single-digit relief may be a week away as the Las Vegas Valley continues its record August heat wave.

The Wednesday forecast high is 110, which is where the mercury topped out Tuesday at McCarran International Airport.

Wednesday will be the 56th consecutive day with a high of at least 100 at the airport. A 99 was recorded on July 2. The record streak is 66 days set in 1944.

Overnight lows have been declining a few degrees with an 84 forecast for Thursday morning, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The string of triple-digit highs could end early next week. The weather service has forecast a high of 99 on Tuesday, the first day of September.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.