Las Vegas summer-like heat to hold on a few more days

“When Sunday rolls around we’ll see some cooler and windy conditions and maybe even some rain.” said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Woods.

Finding shade might be a good idea for the rest of the week with sunny skies and daily highs around 90 through Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Cassandra Palacios of North Las Vegas sits under the shade of a tree in Fox Hill Park in Summerlin, Monday, April 24, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Fall is having a difficult time taking over for summer in the Las Vegas Valley.

The mercury at the Las Vegas airport spent several hours at 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon and is forecast to inch up to 92 on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday a high of 93 is expected.

The typical high in Las Vegas this time of year is around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Recent highs around 90 are well below records for Oct. 18-20 which are in the mid-90s.

“It’s a ridge of high pressure over us and pretty much the western United States in general,” said meteorologist Matt Woods. “When Sunday rolls around we’ll see some cooler and windy conditions and maybe even some rain.”

The chance of rain begins Sunday night and could linger into the middle of next week, Woods said.

The fall-like weather will deliver highs in the mid-70s on Monday and around 73 on Tuesday. Woods said it is unclear how long cooler conditions will prevail.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.