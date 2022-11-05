43°F
Las Vegas sunny, cool before a possible stormy Election Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Snowfall is possible from a Pacific storm that may arrive early next week, according to the Nat ...
Snowfall is possible from a Pacific storm that may arrive early next week, according to the National Weather Service. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Waiting in line to vote Tuesday appears likely to be a wet proposition, maybe extremely wet … with some snow depending on where one votes.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for chances of rain Monday through Wednesday.

The strong Pacific storm may could more than a foot of snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains and rain from a half-inch to and inch and a half.

“Thursday’s cool and showery weather was just a primer for a more powerful Pacific Storm shaping up for early next week with potential for widespread rain and significant snow in the mountains,” the weather service said in a Friday tweet.

Until then, a sunny weekend with cool temperatures is expected. The Saturday high should be near 68 with light winds.

A Sunday morning low near 47 is forecast before an afternoon high near 71. Winds may reach 10 mph.

Monday’s low will be around 53 with a 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m.

Election Day showers are likely after 11 a.m. with a high near 62, says the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

EDITORIAL: Biden remains tone deaf on the concerns of voters
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
$200K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
