Las Vegas sunny, warmer through Easter weekend, beyond

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The high temperature in Las Vegas will be about 81 on Friday, April 15, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline with their dog Zorro, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sunshine and gradually rising temperatures with some breezy conditions at times are forecast for the next several days by the National Weather Service.

After a Thursday high of 77, Las Vegas should rise to about 81 on Friday. Winds will be minimal. The Saturday morning low will be near 58.

A high of 81 is forecast for Saturday, but south-southwest winds of 14 to 24 mph with gusts up to 37 mph are expected.

The Easter Sunday high should be near 85. Monday’s high may rise close to 90.

Highs in the upper 80s are forecast much of next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_ Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
