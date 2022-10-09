70°F
Las Vegas temperatures expected to drop slightly to seasonal norms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high of 89 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A weak low pressure system will bring cooler temperatures and a small chance of rain to the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

A Sunday high temperature near 89 will still be above normal, but highs later in the week will be close to normal.

Sunday winds will be light, around 5-7 mph.

The Monday low will be near 68 before rising to around 88.

Temperatures and conditions during the coming week will be similar.

Lake Mead steady

The surface of Lake Mead at Hoover Dam was at 1,045.55 feet above sea level as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

That’s a rise of 4.84 feet from its summer low of 1,040.71 feet on July 27.

The rise, unusual in the summer, has occurred because of heavy monsoon rain and slightly lower demand from water users in Arizona and California.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
