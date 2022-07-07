Las Vegas temperatures expected to rise near 110 by weekend

Increasing heat with breezes are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

A high near 103 is forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, July 7, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Breezy conditions with increasing heat are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

The Thursday high will be near 103 with south winds of 7 to 15 mph and gusts to 21 mph.

A Friday low near 80 is forecast before rising to around 106. Winds of 7-17 mph will gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday should top out near 107 with a 109 high forecast for Sunday. Morning lows will range from 83 to 87.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.