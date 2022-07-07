Las Vegas temperatures expected to rise near 110 by weekend
Increasing heat with breezes are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.
Breezy conditions with increasing heat are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.
The Thursday high will be near 103 with south winds of 7 to 15 mph and gusts to 21 mph.
A Friday low near 80 is forecast before rising to around 106. Winds of 7-17 mph will gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday should top out near 107 with a 109 high forecast for Sunday. Morning lows will range from 83 to 87.
