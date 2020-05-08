Las Vegas temperatures staying above normal for weekend

Las Vegas temperatures will remain 10 to 12 degrees above normal this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Early morning moon set over South Point on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas temperatures are forecast to remain well above normal this weekend with highs close to 100 Saturday and Sunday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The forecast high temperature for Friday, May 8, 2020, is 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Weekend highs the upper 90s are forecast. A charcoal grill is seen against the blue sky and shining sun at Floyd Lamb Park on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas temperatures are forecast to remain well above normal this weekend with highs close to 100 Saturday and Sunday.

Friday’s forecast high is 93 with sunny skies and winds from 5 to 8 mph in the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ll get toward 100 on Saturday, but I don’t know if we will hit it,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. The normal high for mid-May is 86. The Thursday high at McCarran International Airport was 93.

Saturday’s forecast calls for 99 with an overnight low of 73.

Sunday should be near 98. Winds will be southerly from 7 to 15 mph with gusts to 23 mph possible.

High temperatures will be closer to normal early next week with windy conditions Monday and Tuesday, the forecast said.

Death Valley heat warning

An excessive heat warning at Death Valley National Park runs from noon Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday.

🌡️ The hot weather continues! 🌡️ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING.#DeathValley: Friday & Saturday

Dangerously hot conditions are likely. Stay safe by limiting time outdoors to the cooler parts of the day, hydrating, & wearing light, loose-fitting clothing.

High temperatures around 110 are forecast at Furnace Creek on Friday and Saturday.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the warning states.

Red-flag warning

A fire-weather watch issued early Friday has been changed to a red-flag warning for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains along with the high plateau of Mohave County in northwest Arizona.

Dry thunderstorms with little or no precipitation are expected over the area, bringing the threat of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and possible fire starts, the weather service stated. Any fires that develop are likely to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

Humidity will be 10 percent to 20 percent, depending on elevation. Southwest winds from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph are expected. Winds near thunderstorms may gust to 45 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.