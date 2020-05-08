Las Vegas temperatures to stay 10 to 12 dgrees above normal

Las Vegas temperatures will remain 10 to 12 degrees above normal this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high temperature for Friday, May 8, 2020, is 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Weekend highs the upper 90s are forecast. A charcoal grill is seen against the blue sky and shining sun at Floyd Lamb Park on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas temperatures are forecast to remain well above normal this weekend with highs close to 100 Saturday and Sunday.

Friday’s forecast high is 93 with sunny skies and light winds from 5 to 8 mph in the morning, says the latest National Weather Service Forecast.

“We’ll get toward 100 on Saturday but I don’t know if we will hit it” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. The normal high for mid-May is 86. The Thursday high at McCarran International Airport was 93.

Saturday’s forecast calls for 99 with an overnight low of 73.

Sunday should be near 98. Winds will be southerly from 7 to 15 mph with gusts up to 23 mph possible.

High temperatures will be closer to normal early next week with windy conditions Monday and Tuesday, the forecast said.

Death Valley heat warning

An excessive heat warning at Death Valley National Park runs from noon Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday.

🌡️ The hot weather continues! 🌡️ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING.#DeathValley: Friday & Saturday

Dangerously hot conditions are likely. Stay safe by limiting time outdoors to the cooler parts of the day, hydrating, & wearing light, loose-fitting clothing.

🚰🕶️#CaWx @DeathValleyNPS pic.twitter.com/XkvFPUmAiZ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 7, 2020

High temperatures around 110 are forecast at Furnace Creek Friday and Saturday.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the warning states.

Fire weather watch

A fire weather watch has been issued from Sunday morning through Sunday evening for the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains along with parts of Mohave County in northwest Arizona.

The watch “means that weather conditions critical to wild land fire starts are forecast to occur.”

Humidity will be 10% to 20%, depending on elevation. Southwest winds from 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph are expected. Winds near thunderstorms may be erratic with gusts up to 45 mph.

Dry thunderstorms with little or no precipitation are expected to form over the watch area, bringing the threat of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and possible fire starts, the weather service advised. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

“We checked with various fire departments and they say there are dry conditions,” Nickerson said. “Add possible lightning strikes with storms that don’t have much precipitation and you could have wildfires started.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.