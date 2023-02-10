36°F
Las Vegas temperatures to warm for a nice weekend

February 10, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Slightly warmer weather is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

The Friday high should be near 59 while Saturday could reach 63 with a Sunday top of 64, according to the National Weather Service. Lows each day will be around 41 to 43.

The sky will be sunny each day with winds at 10 mph or less.

Monday is projected for a high of 65, but Valentine’s Day is expected to turn colder with a high near 57 with the coming week staying in the low 50s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

