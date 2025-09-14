Las Vegas temps in mid 90s Sunday

The Las Vegas Valley will remain dry Sunday, with sunny skies and a high near 95 degrees.

The Las Vegas Valley will remain dry Sunday, with sunny skies and a high near 95 degrees. Calm conditions carry into the evening, with the overnight low cooling off to the mid-to-low 70s.

Very dry monsoon season

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season, when it recorded .02 inches.

So far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, said Chris Outler of the weather service. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches of rain (average is 2.27). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

4-day forecast

Monday: High around 96, overnight dropping to 74.

Tuesday: High 90s approaching triple digits.

Wednesday: High-90s, low 76.

Thursday: High-90s, possible storms in the afternoon into evening.

