Las Vegas Thursday in upper 90s forecast before pleasant weekend

Las Vegas will come close to a triple-digit high temperature on Friday as windy conditions return after a brief lull, according to the National Weather Service.

The high should be near 98 while morning winds of 9-14 mph are expected to elevate with gusts up to 22 mph.

Friday will be have stiffer wind conditions with gusts into the low 30s while a high of 94 is forecast.

The weekend should be pleasant with a high near 91 on Saturday and 89 on Sunday.

