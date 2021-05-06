69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas Thursday in upper 90s forecast before pleasant weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2021 - 4:30 am
 
Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s are forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021, according to th ...
Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s are forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen in the background of an empty South 3rd Street on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas will come close to a triple-digit high temperature on Friday as windy conditions return after a brief lull, according to the National Weather Service.

The high should be near 98 while morning winds of 9-14 mph are expected to elevate with gusts up to 22 mph.

Friday will be have stiffer wind conditions with gusts into the low 30s while a high of 94 is forecast.

The weekend should be pleasant with a high near 91 on Saturday and 89 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
