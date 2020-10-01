Las Vegas ties 75-year-old record for driest monsoon season

Monsoon season came and went without any measurable rain in Las Vegas, putting this year in a tie for the driest monsoon season on record.

The monsoon season came and went without any measurable rain in the Las Vegas Valley, tying a record set more than 75 years ago.

With only a trace amount of rain between June and September, 2020 tied with the 1944 record for the driest monsoon season since the National Weather Service began recording in 1937.

The record was announced Wednesday by the National Weather Service next to a handful of other records the valley may break this week, and an autumn heat wave keeping temperatures in the upper 90s.

The temperatures this summer are slowly creeping up on the record number for 100-degree days, though meteorologist Caleb Steele said the weather service doesn’t expect the record to be broken this year.

As of Wednesday, the weather service recorded 96 100-degree days and the record is 100 days.

“We’ll come close to that 100 record, but it’s fairly unlikely we’ll break it,” he said. “We might be able to squeeze one more day out.”

The weather service predicted temperatures this week around 98 degrees through Saturday, Steele said.

The average temperature for this week is about 87 degrees.

Low temperatures through Tuesday will dip into the high 60s.

Cooler, but no rain in forecast

Friday’s predicted forecast of 99 will be just one degree short of the record, and Saturday’s and Sunday’s forecast will both be two degrees short.

Steele said relief will come after this heat wave, when temperatures are expected to cool down to the low 90s next week, but there’s still no rain on the horizon.

