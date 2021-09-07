88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas ties daily record; excessive heat warning continues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated September 7, 2021 - 10:28 pm
Fans attempt to stay cool during a football game between Clark High School and Cheyenne High Sc ...
Fans attempt to stay cool during a football game between Clark High School and Cheyenne High School at Cheyenne on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service reported temperatures will be up to 108 Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, with an excessive heat warning in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas tied the record daily high Tuesday amid an excessive heat warning, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service reported a high temperature of 108 degrees at 3:10 p.m., tying the record set in 1955 and matched in 1977.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 98, but meteorologist Trevor Boucher said September typically sees wetter weather that keeps temperatures down, or hot and dry days.

Death Valley recorded 122 degrees, breaking the daily high record of 121 set in 1932, Boucher said.

An excessive heat warning remains in place across Las Vegas through Wednesday at 9 p.m.

People should avoid outdoor exposure during the hottest part of the day and should stay hydrated.

The overnight low Tuesday will be about 81. Wednesday will be nearly identical to Tuesday, with a high of 108 expected.

Cooling is anticipated later in the week as moisture from the south brings lower temperatures to the valley.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Biden checks his watch
CARTOONS: Biden checks his watch
2
Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks
Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks
3
$1M draw poker jackpot sets record at Las Vegas Strip resort
$1M draw poker jackpot sets record at Las Vegas Strip resort
4
Las Vegas man arrested after growling like a dog, swearing at flight attendants
Las Vegas man arrested after growling like a dog, swearing at flight attendants
5
Las Vegas family’s attempt to confront car thieves ends in gunfire
Las Vegas family’s attempt to confront car thieves ends in gunfire
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST