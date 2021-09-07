Las Vegas ties daily record; excessive heat warning continues

Las Vegas tied the record daily high Tuesday amid an excessive heat warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Fans attempt to stay cool during a football game between Clark High School and Cheyenne High School at Cheyenne on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service reported temperatures will be up to 108 Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, with an excessive heat warning in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The weather service reported a high temperature of 108 degrees at 3:10 p.m., tying the record set in 1955 and matched in 1977.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 98, but meteorologist Trevor Boucher said September typically sees wetter weather that keeps temperatures down, or hot and dry days.

Death Valley recorded 122 degrees, breaking the daily high record of 121 set in 1932, Boucher said.

An excessive heat warning remains in place across Las Vegas through Wednesday at 9 p.m.

People should avoid outdoor exposure during the hottest part of the day and should stay hydrated.

Here’s a look at the forecast for Las Vegas, Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bishop through Thursday. Temperatures will remain well above normal through Wednesday. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/SFuRZwqgEv — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 6, 2021

The overnight low Tuesday will be about 81. Wednesday will be nearly identical to Tuesday, with a high of 108 expected.

Cooling is anticipated later in the week as moisture from the south brings lower temperatures to the valley.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.