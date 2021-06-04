Las Vegas ties record as June heat wave continues

McCarran International Airport set a record for June 4 with a high of 109 degrees, tying the 1990 record, the weather agency reported Friday.

An early summer heat wave pushed Las Vegas temperatures to another record level Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The airport set a record for June 3 with a high of 108 Thursday after a 107 Wednesday tied a record set in 2003.

On Memorial Day, Las Vegas reached 100 degrees for the first time this year.

🌡️ Hot Hot Hot! Numerous record high temperatures were tied today, including at #LasVegas where it hit 109F this afternoon. Continued hot temperatures are likely this weekend, stay cool & stay safe if you have outdoor plans!#nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/zCawOrgu0o — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 5, 2021

Signs of weekend relief from the heat will arrive in the form of increased afternoon and evening southwest winds that may gust up to 20 mph.

“It will start to cool, but it’s still going to be above normal temperatures,” weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian, noting it is possible that an excessive heat warning issued earlier in the week may be extended past 9 p.m. Friday.

A Saturday high of 107 is forecast with an expected dip to 105 on Sunday and 101 on Monday. Tuesday may not reach triple digits with a 98 currently forecast.

“The extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service warning stated.

Suspected heat stroke or heat exhaustion warrants calling 911 for assistance.

On Tuesday afternoon, Clark County officials opened daytime cooling stations at community and recreation centers in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and at Catholic Charities downtown.

Two centers also will open in Laughlin, where temperatures could reach 113 degrees along the Colorado River.

Valley cooling stations

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-8402 Hours: 7:00am-6:00 pm M-F

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-1220, Hours: 8:00am-6:00pm M-F

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4040 Hours: 11:00am-6:00pm M-F

— Catholic Charities, 1511 North Las Vegas Blvd (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 385-2662, Hours: 12:00-3:00 pm daily

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, (north of American Beauty Ave), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-0566, Hours: 6:00am-8:00pm M-F

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street, (north of E. Flamingo Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-7169, Hours: 7:00am-8:00pm M-F

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue, (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy), Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-7576, Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st Street (east of E Charleston Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 222-1680, Hours: 6:00-7:00am breakfast pantry, 8:00-10:00am grocery pantry

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4150, Hours: 12:00-3:00 pm M-F

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 229-6117, Hours: 24 hours all days

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Call 702-267-4040

Cooling stations outside the valley

— In Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building. Call 702-299-1510.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029, Phone: (702) 298-9220, Hours: 8:00am-2:45pm Mon-Fri.

In a Twitter post, the weather service advised people to drink plenty of water, limit time outside to the cooler parts of the day and wear light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning stated, advising a call to 911 for assistance for possible heat stroke victims.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.