87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas ties record high on warm Easter weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2021 - 6:35 am
 
Updated April 3, 2021 - 5:52 pm
Maia Olivas, 6, of Houston, Texas runs along the water walls at The Park on the Las Vegas Strip ...
Maia Olivas, 6, of Houston, Texas runs along the water walls at The Park on the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Maia Olivas, 6, of Houston, Texas cools off near the water walls with her father Juan at The Pa ...
Maia Olivas, 6, of Houston, Texas cools off near the water walls with her father Juan at The Park on the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Maia Olivas, 6, of Houston, Texas cools off near the water walls with her father Juan at The Pa ...
Maia Olivas, 6, of Houston, Texas cools off near the water walls with her father Juan at The Park on the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Fabian Sanchez, 9, of Las Vegas holds his pug Cali during a family picnic at Bob Baskin Park in ...
Fabian Sanchez, 9, of Las Vegas holds his pug Cali during a family picnic at Bob Baskin Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Fabian Sanchez, 9, of Las Vegas, top, and his brother Julian, 3 pose for a photo with their pug ...
Fabian Sanchez, 9, of Las Vegas, top, and his brother Julian, 3 pose for a photo with their pug Cali during a family picnic at Bob Baskin Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

April continues its toasty start after a cooler-than-normal March in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, Las Vegas recorded a high of 91, which tied the record for April 3 set in 1961, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Nearly identical conditions are forecast for Sunday.

A low pressure system will move into central Nevada on Monday, causing wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph in the Las Vegas Valley with a high near 90.

After a high near 80 on Tuesday, other highs will be in the upper 80s, well above the seasonal normal of mid-70s.

March 2021 was chillier and wetter than a normal March, forecasters said.

The official recording station for Las Vegas is at McCarran International Airport.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Baseball card business booming with million-dollar pricetags
Baseball card business booming with million-dollar pricetags
2
New US travel guidelines could boost Las Vegas tourism
New US travel guidelines could boost Las Vegas tourism
3
The Pass opens in Henderson, gets passing grades from guests
The Pass opens in Henderson, gets passing grades from guests
4
2021 NFL Draft: What will the Raiders do at 17?
2021 NFL Draft: What will the Raiders do at 17?
5
California real estate agent faces rape allegations in Las Vegas
California real estate agent faces rape allegations in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST