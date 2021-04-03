Las Vegas ties record high on warm Easter weekend
April continues its toasty start after a cooler-than-normal March in Las Vegas.
On Saturday, Las Vegas recorded a high of 91, which tied the record for April 3 set in 1961, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.
This early April warmth did produce some record high's being tied or eclipsed today in the Mojave Desert. pic.twitter.com/I5yo7TjeZg
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 4, 2021
Nearly identical conditions are forecast for Sunday.
A low pressure system will move into central Nevada on Monday, causing wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph in the Las Vegas Valley with a high near 90.
After a high near 80 on Tuesday, other highs will be in the upper 80s, well above the seasonal normal of mid-70s.
March 2021 was chillier and wetter than a normal March, forecasters said.
The official recording station for Las Vegas is at McCarran International Airport.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.