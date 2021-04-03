Las Vegas ties record high on warm Easter weekend

April continues its toasty start after a cooler-than-normal March in Las Vegas.

Maia Olivas, 6, of Houston, Texas runs along the water walls at The Park on the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Maia Olivas, 6, of Houston, Texas cools off near the water walls with her father Juan at The Park on the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Maia Olivas, 6, of Houston, Texas cools off near the water walls with her father Juan at The Park on the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Fabian Sanchez, 9, of Las Vegas holds his pug Cali during a family picnic at Bob Baskin Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Fabian Sanchez, 9, of Las Vegas, top, and his brother Julian, 3 pose for a photo with their pug Cali during a family picnic at Bob Baskin Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

April continues its toasty start after a cooler-than-normal March in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, Las Vegas recorded a high of 91, which tied the record for April 3 set in 1961, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

This early April warmth did produce some record high's being tied or eclipsed today in the Mojave Desert. pic.twitter.com/I5yo7TjeZg — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 4, 2021

Nearly identical conditions are forecast for Sunday.

A low pressure system will move into central Nevada on Monday, causing wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph in the Las Vegas Valley with a high near 90.

After a high near 80 on Tuesday, other highs will be in the upper 80s, well above the seasonal normal of mid-70s.

March 2021 was chillier and wetter than a normal March, forecasters said.

The official recording station for Las Vegas is at McCarran International Airport.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.