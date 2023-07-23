Las Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days, but streak may end

The high reached 110 on Sunday, but moisture and cloud cover may make it hard to extend the streak to 11 days, says the National Weather Service.

Potential storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas has tied the 1962 record for consecutive days with a high temperature of 110 or higher.

The official measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport reached 110 at 2:40 p.m.

🥵10 Days of 110+°F 🌡️At 2:40 pm PDT, Harry Reid

Intl. Airport hit 110°F, making today the 10th day in a row with high temperatures ≥ 110°F for the #Vegas area. 🏆This ties the record for consecutive days with high temperatures ≥ 110°F. #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/ZRo8PIcark — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 23, 2023

But it’s possible the streak may not reach 11 days.

The National Weather Service forecast is for a Monday high of 108 as rain and thunderstorms move into the valley for a next few days.

“Tomorrow is looking less promising (for reaching 110) with all this moisture and cloud cover,” said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman. “But it could be close.”

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., is forecast. Conditions will be mostly sunny and hot. South winds of 5 to 14 mph are expected with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Earlier, storms were expected to move into the Las Vegas Valley Sunday afternoon, according to the weather service.

Boaters were advised to get off the lake.

However, radar showed the line of showers dissipated shortly after 4 p.m. and storms that originated in the Flagstaff, Arizona, area were moving northwest toward St. George, Utah, avoiding the Las Vegas Valley.

