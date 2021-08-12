81°F
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas to have hot, dry conditions through the weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A view looking towards the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley ...
A view looking towards the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. A high near 105 is forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monsoon conditions are not forecast for the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A Thursday high of 105 with light and variable winds are forecast.

Some smoke and haze from wildfires is expected to slightly decrease visibility and drop the valley air quality to moderate levels.

The mercury is expected to climb to 108 on Friday with similar conditions. Overnight lows in the mid-80s are forecast.

Saturday and Sunday will be similar before a slight change of showers enters the forecast on Monday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

