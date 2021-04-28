Las Vegas to heat up toward 100 by weekend

A sunny sky and a high temperature a bit above normal will grace the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, even if winds might be a bit gusty.

A high of 83 is forecast by the National Weather Service. Winds of 13 to 17 mph will gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will rise into the low 90s on Thursday with a high of 98 projected for Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows over the weekend will be around 70.

