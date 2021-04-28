68°F
Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas to heat up toward 100 by weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2021 - 7:16 am
 
Updated April 28, 2021 - 7:20 am
A high temperature around 83 is forecast for Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A woman takes advantage of sunny weather with a run. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A sunny sky and a high temperature a bit above normal will grace the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, even if winds might be a bit gusty.

A high of 83 is forecast by the National Weather Service. Winds of 13 to 17 mph will gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will rise into the low 90s on Thursday with a high of 98 projected for Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows over the weekend will be around 70.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Mount Charleston loses power due to strong winds
By / RJ

Gusty winds caused a power outage Sunday on Mount Charleston, according to NV Energy, but power will not be restored until 10 a.m. Monday as a precaution due to extreme fire weather conditions.