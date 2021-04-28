Las Vegas to heat up toward 100 by weekend
A sunny sky and a high temperature a bit above normal will grace the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, even if winds might be a bit gusty.
A high of 83 is forecast by the National Weather Service. Winds of 13 to 17 mph will gusts up to 30 mph.
Expect a more seasonal spring day across the @NWSVegas forecast area today. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/GQ25rUasi1
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 28, 2021
Temperatures will rise into the low 90s on Thursday with a high of 98 projected for Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows over the weekend will be around 70.
