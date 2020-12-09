Las Vegas to remain dry for 233rd day; parts of Arizona may get rain

A chance of rain — about 100 miles to the south of Las Vegas — is in the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Vapor trails are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

As Las Vegas goes through its record 233rd day without measurable rainfall, Kingman and Lake Havasu City, Arizona, have a 20-30% chance of precipitation, most likely on Thursday.

Mild temperatures along with occasional high clouds are in-store today. Temperatures are running about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/LKK0Gxd1xk — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 9, 2020

“A front spinning off San Diego will brush that area with some precipitation chances,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair. “All Las Vegas will get is some high cloud cover.”

The Wednesday forecast high for Las Vegas is 65, well above the normal 57 for this time of year. Southwest winds will be light and variable with partly sunny skies.

Conditions will be similar on Thursday with a high in the mid-60s.

Cooler conditions with highs in the upper 50s will prevail through the weekend and into next week, according to the forecast.

