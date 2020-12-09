48°F
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas to remain dry for 233rd day; parts of Arizona may get rain

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2020 - 6:43 am
 
Vapor trails are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review ...
Vapor trails are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A chance of rain — abut 100 miles to the south of Las Vegas — is in the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

As Las Vegas goes through its record 233rd day without measurable rainfall, Kingman and Lake Havasu City, Arizona, have a 20-30% chance of precipitation, most likely on Thursday.

“A front spinning off San Diego will brush that area with some precipitation chances,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair. “All Las Vegas will get is some high cloud cover.”

The Wednesday forecast high for Las Vegas is 65, well above the normal 57 for this time of year. Southwest winds will be light and variable with partly sunny skies.

Conditions will be similar on Thursday with a high in the mid-60s.

Cooler conditions with highs in the upper 50s will prevail through the weekend and into next week, according to the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
