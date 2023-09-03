82°F
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas to see more rain Sunday, but less than past days

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2023 - 12:06 pm
 
Roads flood on the East Side after monsoon storms dropped heavy rain across the Las Vegas Valle ...
Roads flood on the East Side after monsoon storms dropped heavy rain across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Michelle Harris)

Another day of rain is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley after monsoon storms flooded roads and washes Friday and Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain starting midmorning around 11 a.m. and continues into the afternoon around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s storm is expected primarily in Lincoln County and eastern Clark County. Hail is possible in these areas, and gusts as high as 25 mph are possible in the Las Vegas Valley, the weather service said.

Sunday expects a high of 92 degrees and low of 68 degrees in the evening, the weather service said. Conditions are expected to be sunny and clear after Sunday night.

Valley recovers from heavy rain

Interstate 15 reopened after a 7-hour closure early Sunday morning after heavy flooding made travel on the southbound lanes impossible.

As of Sunday morning, the interstate was open in both directions, though debris and water lingered on the shoulders in both directions.

Jean saw over 3 inches of rain in 2 hours Saturday afternoon, according to data from the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

Flamingo Road near U.S. Highway 95 also experienced flooding that closed lanes Saturday night, but the road reopened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Flamingo Road near Nellis Boulevard was also closed for an hour from flooding Saturday night but reopened around 9 p.m.

No major roads or highways were closed from flooding Sunday morning, according to traffic data from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The Spring Mountains are still recovering from heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary that causes major damage to Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon and Deer Creek roads. A rain gauge from the flood control district showed Mount Charleston received over two inches of rain between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

The weather service said Sunday that Las Vegas is on track to have a wetter monsoon season this year than Phoenix. Las Vegas has received 2.42 inches more of monsoon rainfall than Phoenix.

Las Vegas has only beaten Phoenix in monsoon rainfall 14 times since 1937 when weather service records began, the weather service said in a post.

