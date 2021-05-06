Las Vegas to see upper 90s Thursday before pleasant weekend
Las Vegas will flirt with a triple-digit high temperature on Friday as windy conditions return after a brief lull, according to the National Weather Service.
The high should be near 98 while morning winds of 9-14 mph are expected to elevate with gusts up to 22 mph.
Friday will be have stiffer wind conditions with gusts into the low 30s while a high of 94 is forecast.
The weekend should be pleasant with a high near 91 on Saturday and 89 on Sunday.
