Las Vegas to sizzle before Memorial holiday cool down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The Las Vegas forecast high is 103 for Thursday, May 26, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Winds may gust to 25 mph.
The Las Vegas forecast high is 103 for Thursday, May 26, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Winds may gust to 25 mph. A pedestrian has her hair blown by strong wind as she walks along Main Street in downtown on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The highest Las Vegas temperature of the year is possible Thursday before a Memorial Day weekend trends cooler.

A high of 103 is forecast for Thursday by the National Weather Service. Steady morning winds of 13-18 mph will gust up to 30 mph.

The Friday high should be near 101 with similar wind conditions.

Harry Reid International Airport has had one day above 100, when it reached 102 on May 19.

Temperatures will begin to decline on Saturday with a forecast high of 96, followed by a high of 92 on Sunday.

“We have a trough moving in the next few days and things will cool off after Friday,” weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman said. “Depending on the timing, Sunday may see wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.”

The normal this time of year is 92.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

