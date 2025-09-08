Las Vegas to start the week under clear, sunny skies

The workweek begins in Las Vegas under clear skies Monday, with sunny conditions throughout the day.

The workweek begins in Las Vegas under clear skies Monday, with sunny conditions throughout the day. Highs soar up to around 98 degrees, and will ease to the overnight low 74 degrees.

Very dry monsoon season

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season, when it recorded .02 inches.

So far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, said Chris Outler of the weather service. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches of rain (average is 2.27). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

4-day forecast

Tuesday: highs near 94 degrees. No showers are expected.

Wednesday: Sunny, high around 90 degrees, low at 69.

Thursday: High in the upper-80s, low 72.

Friday: High of 89 degrees, low around 72.

