Las Vegas tops out at 107 Sunday, Death Valley hits 120

The second hottest weekend of the young summer baked the Las Vegas region Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Keith Batiste, 10, of California and others cool off in misters outside the Paris Las Vegas as the temperature rises on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. A high of 107 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, June 27,l 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The high reached 107, the same as the Saturday high at McCarran International Airport.

☀ It's going to be another hot weekend!! An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for parts of southern Nevada and southeastern California Sunday and Monday. #nvwx #cawx #vegaswx pic.twitter.com/fz8i6BTM02 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 25, 2021

Death Valley rose to 120 with Laughlin topping out at 113.

Monday should be the hottest day of the warm spell with a 108 forecast. Winds should be around 10-12 mph.

The overnight lows in Las Vegas will be in the mid-80s.

A chance of scattered and isolated rain with higher humidity is forecast each day from Tuesday through Saturday.

