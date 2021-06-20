Las Vegas tops out at 112 degrees, ending 113-or-higher streak

Las Vegas’ streak of reaching 113 degrees or higher ended at five days, when McCarran International Airport topped out at 112 on Sunday.

Grace Sanchez hands an ice cream to Danielle Pellinger outside Baskin Robbins in Henderson, Sunday, June 20, 2021. The Las Vegas region experienced a sixth day of excessive heat on Sunday before conditions. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jaden Richardson, 6, left, and Jaki Walker, 8, both of North Las Vegas, cheer as Walker made her mark during a game of "Bottle Bash" along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead on Saturday, June 19, 2021, near Boulder City, Nev. A nearly weeklong excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service will expire Sunday evening, with a Sunday, June 20, 2021, high temperature near 114 degrees in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gabrielle Holloway scoops ice cream for a customer at her family’s Baskin Robbins in Henderson, Sunday, June 20, 2021. The Las Vegas region experienced a sixth day of excessive heat on Sunday before conditions. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wednesday was the hottest of that stretch, hitting 116, just 1 degree short of the all-time high at McCarran, where the weather service take official measurements. Saturday topped out at 114.

Bad news…the extreme heat will remain through the weekend. 🥵 Good news…temperatures return to near seasonal normal by middle of next week! 👏#VegasWeather #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/XKH2kGtLkd — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 19, 2021

Before the latest streak, the weather service had said that since records in the city were first kept in 1937, there had been at least five instances when the high remained at or above 113 for at least five days in a row. The longest stretch was in 1940, when highs hovered at or above 113 for eight consecutive days.

But relief is on the way, after an excessive heat warning for the valley expired Sunday night.

Monday has a forecast high of 108 before a drop to 104 on Tuesday and 100 on Wednesday, according to the weather service. Meteorologist Andy Gorelow said the average high temperature this time of year is around 101.

Gusting winds up to 30 mph will come with the next two days of heat. Gorelow said there’s a 10 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, which could help cool the valley even more.

But then temperatures are expected to rise to near what the valley had this weekend. Forecast highs are 103 on Thursday, 106 on Friday, 109 on Saturday and 111 on Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the low 80s early in the week before dropping to the upper 70s through Thursday.

Safety warnings

Officials have warned people to pay attention to safety warnings during the heat wave by staying inside as much as possible, drinking plenty of water and wearing light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning said, urging people to call 911 for help for possible heatstroke victims.

Hot pavement also can be dangerous to humans and pets, capable of inflicting third-degree burns at the height of the day.

At the Lions Burn Care Center at University Medical Center, injuries from hot pavement are so common that staff call the summer months “pavement burn season,” said Dr. Syed Saquib, the center’s medical director. Thirteen percent of the serious burn injuries seen at the burn care center come from hot pavement.

According to an April medical journal report co-authored by Saquib, pavement burns are often severe and require longer hospital stays and greater need for surgeries.

That’s because the people who are hurt often are unable to get up off the superheated pavement because they collapsed from dehydration, heat stroke or another medical condition or because they are intoxicated.

Cases start spiking once outside temperatures top 95.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross also has shared the following safety reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.