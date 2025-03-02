65°F
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas under wind advisory, 55+ mph gusts possible

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip traverse Las Vegas Boulevard as a high wind warning is in effec ...
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip traverse Las Vegas Boulevard as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2025 - 12:46 pm
 

The Las Vegas Valley is under a wind advisory Sunday, with 45 to 55 mph gusts possible throughout the day.

The National Weather Service said patchy blowing dust 25 to 35 mph and stronger-than-normal waves on Lake Mead and other bodies of water should be expected.

Around 11 a.m., the weather service said drivers should expect 50 to 60 mph gusts along U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs, and said a 85 mph gust was recorded in the Spring Mountains.

The weather service warned people to use caution while driving and to tie down loose objects.

There is a chance of sprinkles in the Las Vegas Valley between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., but Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny with a high of 64 and 69 degrees, respectively.

A chance of showers returns to the forecast on Wednesday evening with a low of 50 degrees, according to the weather service.

