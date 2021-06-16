Las Vegas Valley appears headed for hottest June 16th ever

Spots in the Las Vegas Valley appeared to be on track to break decades-old daily high temperature records Wednesday as a weeklong heat wave reached its zenith.

Ellie Bagenski, 7, of Baker City, Oregon, is pounded with water on the splash pad at Bob Baskin Park on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

“Stay inside and stay cool,” advised weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian. “Even when it cools down a bit on Sunday going into Monday we’re talking five, six and seven straight days of excessive heat. It will be exhausting, so take the same precautions.”

McCarran International Airport, where the weather service takes official measurements, reached 107 degrees as of 11 a.m. Wednesady, but temperatures were still increasing and “we’re on track for reaching that 115 today,” said meteorologist Kate Guillet.

That would snap the previous record high for the date of 114 set in 1940.

McCarran reached 114 on Tuesday and is forecast to reach 115 again on Thursday.

Other local highs on Tuesday included a 115 at North Las Vegas Airport and 114 at Henderson Executive Airport. Farther afield, Death Valley reached 121; Laughlin topped out at 118 and Salt Lake City reached 107, tying the all-time record set reviously in 2002 and 1960.

Here are Wednesday's forecast high temperatures for several locations across the area. Numbers in pink indicate June 16th high temperature records that are in jeopardy of being tied or broken tomorrow. Stay safe out there! #nvwx #azwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PHaIZNakO0 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 15, 2021

There is a bit of limited relief in the forecast with a 10 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms Thursday and Friday afternoon.

“It will be brief if it comes, probably in the Spring Mountains and maybe the Sheep Range,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “It won’t be much of a rainfall.”

An excessive heat warning for the valley began on Monday and is set to last through Saturday night.

Saturday’s high is expected to drop to 113 with an overnight low of 89 while Sunday is pegged at 112 and 88.

The normal high this time of year is 100.

The weather service said that since records were first kept in 1937, there have been at least five instances when the high was at or above 113 for at least five days in a row. The longest stretch was in 1940, when high temperatures were at or above 113 for eight consecutive days.

The all-time high for Las Vegas is 117, last reached June 20, 2017.

Safety warnings

Forecasters warn residents to stay inside as much as possible.

“Limit anything outdoors to early in the morning or in the evening after sunset,” advised weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow. “It will be extremely hot during the day and warm at night.”

The weather service also advised people to drink plenty of water and wear light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning stated, advising a call to 911 for assistance for possible heat stroke victims.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders:

■ Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

■ Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

■ Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

■ Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Ryan Atkins, the NV Energy director of training, analytics and operations, said that the heat wave will strain Las Vegas’ power grid, but the company does not expect any power outages due to high temperatures.

“We’re well equipped to handle these heat-type events,” he said.

Atkins advised customers who are trying to keep their power bill down to set thermostats at 78 or higher, keep blinds shut and avoid using the oven or other large appliances during the day.

Cooling stations open

Cooling stations are open this week at community and recreation centers in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and at Catholic Charities downtown, and in Laughlin.

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-8402 Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-1220, Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4040 Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., M-F.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 North Las Vegas Blvd (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 385-2662, Hours: Noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, (north of American Beauty Ave), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-0566, Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m., M-F.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street, (north of E. Flamingo Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-7169, Hours: 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., M-F.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue, (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy), Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-7576, Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m., M-F.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st Street (east of E Charleston Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 222-1680, Hours: 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4150, Hours: Noon-3 p.m., M-F.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 229-6117, Hours: 24 hours all days.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Call 702-267-4040

Cooling stations outside the valley

— In Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building. Call 702-299-1510.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029, Phone: (702) 298-9220, Hours: 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Mon-Fri.

— The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 813 Arizona St.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.